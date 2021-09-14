Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $27.48

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.48, but opened at $28.91. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 11,546 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,980 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,367,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.