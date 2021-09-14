Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

AYLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. 320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,977. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $185.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.69.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.25% and a negative net margin of 1,096.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYLA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

