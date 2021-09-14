B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 185,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 163,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

