B. Riley Boosts Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $45.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $808.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $44.12.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 92,958 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

