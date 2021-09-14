B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.33.

LULU stock opened at $425.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $434.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

