Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Purchased by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,216,711 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco comprises about 8.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $353,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 249,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 130,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 557.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 659,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 558,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

BBD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. 288,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,807,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 8.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

