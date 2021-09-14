Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post sales of $21.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.34 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $20.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $87.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.14 billion to $88.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $91.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.83 billion to $92.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $39.84. 53,785,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,445,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $335.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

