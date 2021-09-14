Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% during the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. 777,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,472,360. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $341.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

