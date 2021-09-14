Bao Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $459,389.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $13.25 million and $459,389.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00082816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00120916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00170566 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,361.23 or 1.00145464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.19 or 0.07133097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.22 or 0.00924995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002892 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

