Barclays Downgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

NYSE:FMS opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $44.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.