Barclays Lowers Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,801 ($23.53).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,339 ($17.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,449.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,464.37. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.77 billion and a PE ratio of 29.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

In other news, insider Angie Risley purchased 242 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, with a total value of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.