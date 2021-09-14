Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Up 735.7% in August

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a growth of 735.7% from the August 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of BRFH stock remained flat at $$0.44 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

