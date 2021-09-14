Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 3067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Specifically, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $1,035,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 15,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,078,105 shares of company stock worth $9,667,421. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $546.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 184,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 360,095 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

