Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.15.
TSE ABX opened at C$24.63 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.53.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.