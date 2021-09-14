BASIC Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.59 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $48.34 million and $3.59 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BASIC has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00143687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.19 or 0.00810899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043680 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.