BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:BVC opened at GBX 93.10 ($1.22) on Monday. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £410.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

