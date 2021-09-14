BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON:BVC opened at GBX 93.10 ($1.22) on Monday. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £410.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18.
About BATM Advanced Communications
