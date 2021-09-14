Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded by Cowen to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has $98.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.08.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

