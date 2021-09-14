Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €98.86 ($116.30).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BMW traded up €2.48 ($2.92) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €81.63 ($96.04). 1,523,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion and a PE ratio of 4.73. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

