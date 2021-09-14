BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Head-To-Head Survey

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BBQ and Ark Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

BBQ presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.16%. Given BBQ’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Volatility & Risk

BBQ has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Ark Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98% Ark Restaurants 3.76% 10.47% 2.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBQ and Ark Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million 1.11 $4.95 million N/A N/A Ark Restaurants $106.49 million 0.52 -$4.69 million N/A N/A

BBQ has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BBQ beats Ark Restaurants on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

