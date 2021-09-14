BCE (TSE:BCE) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

Shares of BCE traded down C$0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$65.70. 1,611,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,854. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.52. The company has a market cap of C$59.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

