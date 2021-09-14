Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Beam Therapeutics worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,772,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after acquiring an additional 515,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $101.23 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.83.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

