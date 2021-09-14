Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 972 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCII. Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $132.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.70. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

