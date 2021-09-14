Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 455 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 849,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,117,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $131.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $133.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.14.

