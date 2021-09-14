Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

Shares of DTE opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $122.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average is $128.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.