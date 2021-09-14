Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 958 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $25,781,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

