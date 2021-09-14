Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,937,000 after purchasing an additional 287,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,968,000 after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,213,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,267,000 after acquiring an additional 50,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

