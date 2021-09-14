BHP Group (LON:BHP) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,322.86 ($30.35).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,046.50 ($26.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £103.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,236.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,189.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.80. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

