BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Purchased by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBL opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

