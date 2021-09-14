BHZ Capital Management LP Increases Position in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of FNCB Bancorp worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 110.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in FNCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. acquired 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $40,001.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bracey acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $95,081.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,297.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FNCB Bancorp stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $158.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

