BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 5,099 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.08. Chemung Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.