Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $151.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.27.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $132.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $95.45. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.