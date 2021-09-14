Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $8.15 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

