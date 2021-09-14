bitCNY One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.65 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $2.65 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00079359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00122270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00172396 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,907.95 or 0.99784287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,314.53 or 0.07204381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.30 or 0.00922250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

