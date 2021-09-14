Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

VHT stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.97. The company had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.41. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

