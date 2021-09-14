BMO Capital Markets Increases Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $58.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $36.26 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

