BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 303,087 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 228.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,087 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $81,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $9,022,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $164.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

