Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) is Tieton Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Bonanza Creek Energy makes up approximately 5.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCEI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

BCEI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,802. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

