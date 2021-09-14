BOOM (BOOM) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $70,091.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00063282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00142599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.99 or 0.00820860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00043552 BTC.

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

