BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.43.

BWA opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

