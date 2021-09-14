Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $58.61. 60,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,136. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,648,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $20,152,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,561,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

