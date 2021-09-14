Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,362,000 after purchasing an additional 575,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,908,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,978 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after buying an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after buying an additional 332,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

BMY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,807. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

