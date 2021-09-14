British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,658.50 ($34.73) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £61.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,719.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,741.87.

In related news, insider Karen Guerra bought 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, with a total value of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

