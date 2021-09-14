BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 258,366 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,366 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.19% of TransAlta worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,953,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $65,387,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $304,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAC stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -36.84%.

TAC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

