BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 3,205 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 618,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,475,000 after acquiring an additional 86,213 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $184.56 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.73 and its 200-day moving average is $167.16.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.