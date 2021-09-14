BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,482 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 38.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

CERN stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

