BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 250,089 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,089 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.19% of Alamos Gold worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after buying an additional 166,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 183,643 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 566,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

AGI opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.