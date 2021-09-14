Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.38. 41,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

