Brokerages Anticipate Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rallybio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.06). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full year earnings of ($5.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.69) to ($3.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($2.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51.

RLYB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

RLYB traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 88,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,969. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

