Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.77 Million

Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce $159.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.77 million and the lowest is $140.50 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $143.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $629.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.87 million to $682.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $806.37 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.
SRPT traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $80.28. 490,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
