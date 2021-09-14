Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.77 Million

Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce $159.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.77 million and the lowest is $140.50 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $143.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $629.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.87 million to $682.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $806.37 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

SRPT traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $80.28. 490,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

