Brokerages Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 76,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,912. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

